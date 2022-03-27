Major development plan for eastern Point St-Charles leaves housing groups wary

Residents, urban planners, architects and others gathered this weekend to propose ideas on improving Point St. Charles. Residents, urban planners, architects and others gathered this weekend to propose ideas on improving Point St. Charles.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Zelensky: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar on March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon