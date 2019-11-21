MONTREAL -- More road closures this weekend as construction continues on the Turcot interchange. The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will also close overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, along with a large stretch of Highway 40. The Santa Claus parade will also close Rene-Levesque downtown on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Turcot interchange (see map)

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m. the Highway 15 North will be blocked through the Turcot interchange.

Starting Saturday at 5 a.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the exits from the Highway 15 South and the Highway 20 Eastbound towards the Highway 720 East will be closed.

 

Turcot closures, weekend of Nov. 22

Because of work on the Turcot interchange, Saint-Jacques St. will be closed between De Courcelle St. and Decarie Blvd. starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

 

St-Jacques closures, weekend of Nov. 22

 

The entrance to the Highway 20 West from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Ave. will be closed starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one of two northbound lanes on Angrignon Blvd. between Saint-Patrick St. and Highway 20 will be closed.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the exit from Notre-Dame St. West towards Angrignon Blvd. southbound will be closed.

Highway 40/Ile-aux-Tourtes

The Ile-aux-Tourtes-Bridge will be closed starting Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and ending Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

As part of the same closure, Highway 40 will be closed in both directions between exit 32 in Vaudreuil-Dorion (for the Highway 30 East) and exit 40 (Senneville Rd.)

Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday morning at 5, only one lane will be open on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge heading into Montreal.

Highway 15

In Montreal, from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 15 North will be closed between exit 58 (Highway 10 West, downtown, Nuns Island) and the entrance for De La Verendrye Blvd. and Saint-Patrick St.

Route 132

In Brossard, exit 6—the southbound exit from the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Route 132 East and West – will be closed Saturday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. that same day.

Viger Avenue

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending on Monday at 5 a.m., Viger Ave. Westbound will be closed between Berri and Saint-Denis St.

Santa Claus parade

On Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., because of the Santa Claus parade, Rene-Levesque Blvd. will be closed between Fort St. and Saint-Laurent Blvd.