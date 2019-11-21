MONTREAL -- More road closures this weekend as construction continues on the Turcot interchange. The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will also close overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, along with a large stretch of Highway 40. The Santa Claus parade will also close Rene-Levesque downtown on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Turcot interchange (see map)

Starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m. the Highway 15 North will be blocked through the Turcot interchange.

Starting Saturday at 5 a.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the exits from the Highway 15 South and the Highway 20 Eastbound towards the Highway 720 East will be closed.

Because of work on the Turcot interchange, Saint-Jacques St. will be closed between De Courcelle St. and Decarie Blvd. starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

The entrance to the Highway 20 West from Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue Ave. will be closed starting Friday at midnight and ending Monday at 5 a.m.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., one of two northbound lanes on Angrignon Blvd. between Saint-Patrick St. and Highway 20 will be closed.

Starting Friday at 10 p.m. and ending Monday at 5 a.m., the exit from Notre-Dame St. West towards Angrignon Blvd. southbound will be closed.

Highway 40/Ile-aux-Tourtes

The Ile-aux-Tourtes-Bridge will be closed starting Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and ending Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

As part of the same closure, Highway 40 will be closed in both directions between exit 32 in Vaudreuil-Dorion (for the Highway 30 East) and exit 40 (Senneville Rd.)

Samuel-De Champlain Bridge

From Friday at 10 p.m. until Sunday morning at 5, only one lane will be open on the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge heading into Montreal.

Highway 15

In Montreal, from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m., the Highway 15 North will be closed between exit 58 (Highway 10 West, downtown, Nuns Island) and the entrance for De La Verendrye Blvd. and Saint-Patrick St.

Route 132

In Brossard, exit 6—the southbound exit from the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge towards Route 132 East and West – will be closed Saturday from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. that same day.

Viger Avenue

Starting Friday at 11 p.m. and ending on Monday at 5 a.m., Viger Ave. Westbound will be closed between Berri and Saint-Denis St.

Santa Claus parade

On Sunday, starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., because of the Santa Claus parade, Rene-Levesque Blvd. will be closed between Fort St. and Saint-Laurent Blvd.