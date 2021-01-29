Advertisement
Major building fire closes the Metropolitan Expressway in Montreal
Published Friday, January 29, 2021 6:35AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 29, 2021 7:51AM EST
MONTREAL -- The Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) was closed in both directions Thursday night after a nearby building fire sent billowing clouds of smoke across the roadway.
Police said the smoke was too thick for drivers to safely drive through and closed the highway at 9:45 p.m.
The Montreal fire department (SIM) reported a first alarm of the fire at the intersection of Broadway Ave. North and Metropolitan Blvd. East just north of the Highway.
The eastbound direction of the highway was reopened at 2:30 a.m. and the westbound direction at 4:30 a.m.
Crews were on the scene Friday morning clearing rubble from the destroyed building.
No other buildings were affected and there were no injuries.
