Major amphetamine network dismantled,15 arrested

Montreal police (SPVM) say they've arrested 15 suspects in connection with a large-scale amphetamine trafficking and production network that was dismantled in May of 2022.

Most of the suspects, 14 men and one woman, were arrested at their homes in Boucherville, La Malbaie, Rosemère, Shawinigan, Yamamiche, Laval and Montreal.

Three were already in detention in Sorel and Montreal. Police are still searching for a 16th suspect.

The suspects are expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon to face charges of drug production, possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug trafficking and conspiracy to traffic.

Some may be charged with gangsterism, police say.

The operation, led by the organized crime division's anti gang squad yielded what police described in a press release as a record seizure of amphetamines estimated at more than $32.5 million.

The haul included: