Maison Birks reopens its doors in Phillips Square
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:01AM EDT
The well-known Birks store located at Phillips Square downtown is finally re-opened after closing for major renovations.
The 7,700-square-foot storefront now houses boutiques selling wares from major, international jewelry brands, as well as a luxury watch shop.
The renovations were meant to highlight the architechtural details from its original construction in 1894. The store's management wanted to add contemporary touches in the form of lighter colours, modern furniture and displays, increased natural light, and a more airy layout.
Montreal-based architectural firm Aedifica collaborated with Birks to redevelop the store space on Sainte-Catherine St. It's one of 28 stores in major cities across Canada.
