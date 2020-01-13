MONTREAL -- There is more work planned for the aging Mercier Bridge, and it will include lane closures.

While there are plans to rebuild the provincial part of the bridge in about five years, work is needed to maintain the structure in the meantime, said Transport Quebec.

Officials say the bridge needs to be maintained over the next three years.

In some cases, that means there will only be only one lane open in each direction.

"This is business as usual. This is maintenance. We have observation, we have engineers that look over the structure, some repairs as needed. Maintenance is just to be sure that the structure is safe and secure for every user of the road," said Transport Quebec spokesperson Gilles Payer.

Some of the work on the Mercier Bridge will take place at the same time as work on the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel.