MainLine Theatre closed after water damage from downpour

    The MainLine Theatre was forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on Wednesday.

    “The water started gushing in. Through the roof. It poured through projection equipment and lighting fixtures, flooding the space at a very rapid rate,” said executive and artistic director Amy Blackmore, on the Montreal Fringe Festival’s Instagram page.

    All programming and activities have been stopped, and the company is unsure when they can reopen.

    “We have extensive damage in our MiniMain Studio, the lobby, our offices, and hallway,” said Blackmore. “There is damage to the ceilings and walls, furnitures and fixtures, theatre and festival equipment/technology and administrative paperwork.”

    Blackmore added that the MainSpace was not damaged “from what we can tell.”

    The landlord and insurance companies will assess the situation.

    The flooding comes almost a month after the Montreal Fringe Festival, which hosted some of its shows at the MainLine Theatre. According to the statement, the festival saw record-breaking ticket sales and revenue earned by artists.

    The theatre had planned to launch a campaign to raise $50,000 on World Fringe Day (July 11) to compensate for losses due to the impacts of the pandemic, according to the company. MainLine had originally held off until the end of the festival to kickstart the campaign and keep a focus on the Fringe festival.

    “Now, here we are. And we need your help more than ever,” wrote Blackmore.

    Blackmore said donations are being accepted through their Zeffy campaign, as well as by dropping off cash or a cheque at the theatre.

    “I am asking anyone who loves the MainLine and the Fringe to support us today to ensure we’re here tomorrow,” wrote Blackmore.

