A woman who came to Montreal for surgery has been missing for a week after being picked up and released by police.

Maina Iquasiak Aculiak, 48, speaks neither French nor English and had been staying at the Gingras-Lindsay Rehabilitation Institute on Darlington Ave. in Cote des Neiges.

On Friday July 27 she left the centre and was reported missing by its directors.

Police officers later found her and believing she was intoxicated brought her to a police station in St. Laurent. She was then released at night and given a bus ticket instead of being brought back to the rehab centre.

Nobody has seen her since.

Aculiak came to Montreal for surgery after being hit by a police car on April 4, 2018.

According to APTN, Aculiak was running from police in the village of Umiujaq after shoplifting some knives when officers hit her with their car.

The impact fractured six of her vertebrae, broke several ribs and her left arm, and punctured her lung, kidney, and liver.

Quebec's independent police inquiry task force, the BEI, launched an investigation two months after learning of the incident. According to the initial report, Kativik police believed the woman was going to hurt someone with the knives, and that she suffered a broken arm when hit by a police car.

It was only when La Presse reported on the full extent of Aculiak's injuries that the BEI went to Umiujaq.

Maina Iquasiak Aculiak stands 140 cm and weighs 68 km (4'7", 150 lb). She has black hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a Montreal Canadiens logo, a blue shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a beige sling supporting one of her arms.

Police said she may have suicidal tendencies.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 9-1-1.