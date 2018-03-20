

CTV Montreal





The main wing of the old Montreal Children’s Hospital will be no more as of Tuesday afternoon.

The building has been empty since the Children’s was moved to the Glen superhospital site in 2015. On Tuesday, crews will use cables to pull the building down. According to the contractor in charge of the demolition, it’s the first time such a technique has been used on a building of this size in Montreal history.

Four snow cannons were deployed to douse the structure in water to minimize the amount of debris.

Police have closed off Atwater between Ste-Catherine and St-Antoine and Rene-Levesque between Atwater and Seymour. The streets will remain closed until after the dust settles.

Three alarms will sound just before the demolition to alert those in the area.