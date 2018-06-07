Mailbox bomb injures Senneville woman
Police blocked a road in Senneville on Wednesday June 6, 2018 following an explosion (CTV Montreal/Cosmo Santamaria)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 8:10AM EDT
A 68-year-old Senneville woman was hurt Wednesday night when a bomb exploded in her mailbox.
A witness came to the woman's help after the blast on Senneville Rd. near Angus Ave.
Police searched the area for clues and for other possible explosives.
The woman suffered minor injuries and did not need to go to hospital for treatment.