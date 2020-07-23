MONTREAL -- A man from Magog suspected of committing a series of sexual offenses over 20 years in the Eastern Townships appeared at the Sherbrooke courthouse Wednesday.

Denis Clavelle, 71, allegedly committed the acts between March of 1992 and July 2012 in Sherbrooke and Stratford.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says Clavelle is facing 12 charges, for reasons related to touching his victims’ bodies, inciting minors to touch him, and sexual assault while he was in a position of authority.

The SQ says the serial crime investigation structure has been deployed since there are multiple victims. It’s a unified command in which multiple Quebec police services work in partnership to quickly identify crimes by predators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2020.