Magdalen Islands under wind warning as Lee makes landfall in Maritimes

Environment Canada has issued several weather alerts for Quebec’s Magdalen Islands as Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee makes landfall in the Maritimes.

Wind is expected to gust up to 90 km/h overnight. The agency is warning people to expect damage to trees and utility outages. Residents should stay away from the shore and take care when walking in areas with potentially fallen power lines.

Soft shelters such as tents and awnings are particularly susceptible to ripping wind.

Flooding is also possible due to heavy rainfall.

Gusting winds should slow some in the morning. Showers are expected to continue into the afternoon on Sunday as winds start to pick back up to 80 km/h.

Conditions should clear near midnight.