Magali Picard to become first woman and Indigenous FTQ president

Magali Picard will effectively become the new president of the Quebec's largest union federation (FTQ) - the first woman and the first Indigenous person to hold the position.

FTQ president Daniel Boyer, who was also the election chair, announced late Monday afternoon that nominations for the positions of president and general secretary were now closed.

Magali Picard is, therefore, alone in the running. However, it won't be until late Thursday afternoon, at the end of the FTQ convention, that she will officially succeed Daniel Boyer, who will then retire from the largest union centre in Quebec.

Denis Bolduc, the current Secretary General, is also the only one in the running to take over the number two position at the Quebec Federation of Labour.