MONTREAL -- Though Habs fans did not get the result they wanted Thursday night against the Oilers, they did get a rare treat as Montreal Symphony Orchestra maestro Kent Nagano took in the game and played the national anthem to the capacity crowd at the Bell Centre.

Nagano was spotted on the metro green line before the game with his daughter Karen.

"They managed to really seduce me to this great tradition," said Nagano. "It's wonderful... We're really looking forward to opening up the match today."

This is the last year of Nagano's tenure as artistic director and conductor with the MSO. His final concert in Montreal will be in August.