Made in Quebec: New certifications to identify local products

Products designed and manufactured in Quebec will be more easily identifiable on the shelves by this fall, thanks to new certification markers.

Items produced by Quebec companies will display a fleur-de-lis logo based on three levels of certification: "Product of Quebec," "Made in Quebec" and "Designed in Quebec."

The news was announced Thursday by Quebec Premier François Legault during a visit to Lac-Mégantic.

"When we buy Quebec, we are doubly winning because we encourage workers, Quebec companies," he said. "When I go to a store, it is not always clear if the product is Quebec or if it is not Quebec."

The first level, "Designed in Quebec," is for products designed entirely within the province.

The second level, "Made in Quebec," is for products that undergo most of their development within the province.

The third level, "Product of Quebec" — the "best and most sought after" level, according to Legault — is for products where at least 85 per cent of manufacturing, including sourcing raw materials, processing and assembly, is done in Quebec.

Companies wising to obtain accreditation can show their interest on the Les Produits du Québec website, the non-profit organization that established this identification process.

Local food and beverage products will remain beneath the "Food from Quebec" and "Food Prepared in Quebec" logos.

-- This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on April 14, 2022.