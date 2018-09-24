Featured Video
Macabre Montreal Book Signing & Ghost Walk
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 12:52PM EDT
Sun., Oct 7th from 4 PM to 9:30 PM
Indigo Place Montreal Trust (1500 McGill College Avenue)
Info: Mark Leslie Lefebvre (905) 973-5136
Latest Montreal News
- Trudeau could refuse to sign NAFTA deal as US Congress deadline approaches
- Shriners Hospital using motion-capture technology in patient care
- A Canadian first: Concordia University renames engineering faculty for female graduate
- Families affected by tornado, flood damage in Gatineau slowly return home
- A distinctly Quebec affair: The province's election is like nowhere else in Canada