-Name of the event: Lufa Farms - Spring Open House

-Date, Time : Sat, 18 Mai 2019, 10:00 AM – Sun, 19 Mai 2019, 5:00 PM

-Address of the event: 1400 Antonio-Barbeau, Montréal, QC H4N 1H5 Canada

-A short description of the event: Join us for a tour of the world’s first commercial rooftop greenhouse. Meet our team and see how we grow veggies on Montreal rooftops year-round. Make sure to sign up for a time slot that matches your preferred language.

-Name of the organization hosting the event: Lufa Farms

-Contact information: Kelly McDougall, 438 346 7166