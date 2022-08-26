Luc Wiseman gets two years less a day in prison for sexual assault
Quebec television producer Luc Wiseman has been sentenced to two years less a day in jail and three years of probation for sexually touching a 12-year-old girl.
Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle delivered his sentence at the Montreal courthouse today and also ordered Wiseman, 67, to be registered as a sex offender for 20 years.
Wiseman, who pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference in July, was given credit for 45 days in pretrial detention.
The offences took place on three occasions between 2020 and 2021.
Two other charges were stayed, and Wiseman was acquitted of production and possession of child pornography.
Wiseman was the president of Avanti Groupe, which produces “Tout le monde en parle,” one of Quebec's most popular television shows.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.
