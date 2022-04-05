Loyola High School moves to distance learning amid high COVID-19 cases

Loyola High School students will be doing their lessons from afar for the rest of the week, due to a high number of COVID-19 cases among teachers and students.

According to Principal Tom Malone, "many members of our staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and will need to isolate themselves for the next several days."

He adds the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students has also "increased dramatically in the last few days."

"As you know, we would much prefer to be at school for teaching and learning," Malone said. "The safety of our staff and students, however, is our priority and so we are adhering to public health guidelines and directing our staff to isolate."

The school notes the calendar for the rest of the week is now as follows:

Tuesday, April 5 (Day 5): Distance Learning - Regular Ordo

Wednesday, April 6 (Day 6): Distance Learning - Ignatian Flex Ordo

Thursday, April 7 (Day 7): Distance Learning - Regular Ordo

Friday, April 8 (Day 8): Distance Learning - Friday Late Start Ordo

School officials note students will be expected back in class on Monday, April 11.

"The school play is postponed," Malone adds in a letter to parents. "The administration is discussing options for other extracurricular activities and will communicate on this shortly. We will continue to monitor the situation and keep you abreast of any changes."

Students who need to collect their Chromebooks from campus can do so after school on Tuesday by contacting Mr. Mancini to make the necessary arrangements.