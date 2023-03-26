Lower St. Lawrence: Man dies in snowmobiling incident

A 58-year-old man died Saturday after his snowmobile swerved in Esprit-Saint, in the Lower St. Lawrence region.

Emergency services were called around 7:30 a.m. to rescue the snowmobiler, who was trapped under his vehicle, said provincial police (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie.

The victim was alone at the time of the incident.

The man "unfortunately succumbed to his injuries," she said, adding that "a police officer trained in collision investigation went to the scene to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this event."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 26, 2023.