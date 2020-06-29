MONTREAL -- Workers at Lowe's, Reno-Depot and Rona hardware stores will continue to receive a COVID-19 pay premium throughout July, Lowe's Canada announced Monday

The $2-an-hour bonus was due to expire June 30.

The employees who will continue to benefit from the premium work in Rona, Reno-Depot and Lowe's stores, customer service centres, as well as in businesses that are part of Lowe's supply chain, said the hardware and renovation company.

Lowe's also noted Monday that 'hundreds of positions,' both full-time and part-time, are still available in its stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2020.