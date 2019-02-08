Featured Video
Low visibility closes roads in Monteregie; 10 car collision in Vercheres
Ten cars were involved in a pileup on Highway 30 on Fri., Feb. 8, 2019.
Published Friday, February 8, 2019 9:08PM EST
A section of Highway 30 in the Monteregie region was the site of a 10-car pileup on Friday.
The collision happened between 2:45 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. near Vercheres.
According to the Surete du Quebec, there were no serious injuries.
The same 10-kilometre stretch of road was closed again at 8:30 p.m. due to low visibility. The SQ said several other stretches of road were also closed due to inclement weather and zero visibility.
