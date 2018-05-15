Louis Audet to resign as Cogeco CEO, will remain with cable, broadcasting company
Louis Audet, chief executive of Cogeco Communications, speaks to shareholders at the company's annual meeting Wednesday, January 13, 2016 in Montreal. Louis Audet is stepping aside as president and CEO of the Cogeco cable and broadcasting companies founded by his family, and will be replaced by Philippe Jette on Sept. 1. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:34AM EDT
Louis Audet is stepping aside as president and CEO of the Cogeco cable and broadcasting companies founded by his family, and will be replaced on Sept. 1 by Philippe Jette, who has been president of an affiliated company.
Audet -- who has been chief executive officer of the two Cogeco publicly-traded companies for about 25 years -- will become executive chairman of the board for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.
Cogeco Communications Inc. operates cable systems and other telecommunications systems in Quebec, Ontario and the United States.
Its corporate parent, Cogeco Inc., also owns radio stations in Quebec and an out-of-home advertising business.
Audet will continue to play an executive role in major issues while supporting Jette in his transition to chief executive officer of the Cogeco group, which is publicly traded but controlled by the founding family.
Jette has been president of Cogeco Peer 1, which operates computer centres. Prior to that, he was Cogeco's chief technology and strategy officer after joining the Montreal-based companies in 2011.
