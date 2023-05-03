Loud noise prompts heavy police response at Brebeuf College; no threat found

File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Can gene-editing cure HIV? New study eliminates virus in mice

The possibility of using gene-editing to eliminate HIV is growing stronger, according to a group of researchers who have successfully combined gene-editing with antiretroviral drugs to cure animals of HIV — a feat they have now pulled off more than once.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon