Lotto-Max's $106 million jackpot breaks Canadian records
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 5:55PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 25, 2018 7:05PM EDT
If you haven’t bought your ticket for the Lotto Max jackpot – you may want to get in on the action.
There’s a hefty total jackpot on the line: $106 million – a Canadian record.
The main jackpot is $60 million, plus 46 additional one million dollar prizes.
The chances of winning the main jackpot are one in 28 million, but recent history suggests a Quebecer may be the lucky winner.
“We had three 60 million jackpot winners in Quebec last year, and two 55 million dollar winners last year,” explained Brian Lecompte from Loto-Quebec. “It’s tax-free, so this is on par with these huge amounts that we see in the United States, for example.”
If only one person wins the $60 million – that can pretty much get you six Westmount mansions, or eight top-of-the-line Ferraris.
But some Montrealers are more modest – lottery patrons at a downtown depanneaur said they’d use the money to lavish on their family or their children.
If you don’t win the $60 million jackpot, you might not be completely out of luck – if nobody wins the big draw, it gets carried over to the next lottery. And the 46 Maxmillion prizes will be bumped up to 50.
