Published Saturday, June 9, 2018 12:08PM EDT
Looks like someone won't have to go to work on Monday morning: the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a Quebec ticketholder.
It was the largest jackpot ever touted by Lotto Quebec.
Purchased in Drummondville, the winning ticket was sold to a group of 10 people, who will spilt the prize - $6 million apiece.
An addition eight million-dollar "Maxmillions" prizes were scooped up by Quebecers.
Since its launch, a total of 22 jackpots have been awarded to Quebecers, including four worth $60 million each.
Friday's winning numbers were: 12, 25, 27, 29, 34, 44, and 45. The bonus number was 7.
