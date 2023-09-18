Loto-Quebec surprised by Montreal public health's opposition to video gaming machines at Bell Centre
Loto-Quebec is surprised that Montreal public health recommended against the proposed plan to install around 300 video lottery terminals at Taverne 1909, a four-storey building next to the Bell Centre.
A nearly 40-page report on the proposed gaming centre details the potential harms associated with opening a mini-casino-type establishment in the heart of the city's downtown, a stone's throw from the Montreal Canadiens' home arena. The report says a new gaming hall would "result in a substantial change in the supply" of gaming machines.
"On the basis of public health considerations, the Direction régionale de santé publique de Montréal does not recommend setting up a gambling hall in downtown Montreal," the report's conclusion reads. "[Public health] recommends continuing to reduce the number of VLT sites in Montreal, as observed since 2017, by ceasing to grant operating permits for video lottery terminals."
Among its conclusions, public health found that having a centralized gaming hall in an area with heavy foot traffic would "allow larger sums to be wagered and more quickly than the VLTs that will be removed from bars and brasseries" and that it would lure younger people and vulnerable gamblers to a potentially dangerous gaming habit "with the associated health impacts that we all know about."
Loto-Quebec spokesperson Renaud Dugas said the Crown corporation asked Quebec public health for its opinion and recommendations in April and that it should be coming soon.
"We are also surprised that Montreal Public Health decided to send its report and grant an interview to journalists rather than to the main party concerned, Loto-Québec," said Dugas. "We are also surprised because we have been working with Montreal Public Health on this issue for two years, even before the project was submitted."
Montreal public health director Mylene Drouin said the Quebec government requested that the report be done, and that she submitted it six weeks ago.
"So I do not have the responsibility to give my reports [to Loto-Quebec]," she said.
Montreal public health also criticized Loto-Quebec's "lack of transparent public consultation of the various local stakeholders."
Dugas said Loto-Quebec has been transparent and open to questions from Montreal public health, and that part of the plan was to reduce the number of VLTs at other Montreal locations as new ones were installed at Taverne 1909.
"Loto-Québec has difficulty explaining why its proposal to reduce the number of VLTs in the city of Montreal by 20 per cent (i.e. nearly 600) is considered a bad idea," he said.
Drouin said reducing the number of terminals would not limit access.
"We see that this project does optimize the access and does normalize gaming activities, and it is a really important risk for initiation of young adults, mainly young men to gaming activities," she said.
Associating gaming with the Montreal Canadiens is also a concern for public health.
"Joining with a brand that is really accepted and glorified, we know that it normalizes and gives a sense of security where it is not secure," said Drouin. "We're talking about a product that is quite dangerous."
Concordia sociology professor Sylvie Kairouz helped write the opinion for public health. She said that research from the past two decades has shown that VLTs are "built for addiction."
"They are, in terms of the way they work, the way they reward the player, the speed of the game, there are all the electronic dimensions of those machines that make them very addictive, which means that people are more likely to lose control when they gamble on those machines compared to any other type of gambling activity," she said.
The report added that VLTs at a depanneur or local pub do not have the same impact as those in a space like the Bell Centre with its massive crowds.
"We're bringing them at the centre where there is the most people circulating among the residents, but also from outside other areas that are coming to this hub actually," said Kairouz. "The exposure is a risk by itself, and also, we're concerned because the exposure really doesn't discriminate between a younger and an older person. So we're exposing really populations that are at risk. What we consider at risk are younger populations, younger men, people from lower socio-economic backgrounds, and with less education."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Heather Reisman, Indigo's founder, returns to top position
Indigo Books & Music Inc. says the founder of the company, Heather Reisman, is back as CEO after Peter Ruis stepped down earlier this month.
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed “numerous times” in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
Health Canada to review U.S. panel's conclusion that common decongestant doesn't work
Health Canada says it will review a declaration by American government experts who say a key ingredient in over-the-counter cold and allergy medications also available in this country does not work to get rid of nasal and sinus congestion.
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Military officials are searching for an F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina after a ‘mishap’ forced the pilot to eject
The military is searching for an F-35 fighter jet near Charleston, South Carolina, after its pilot ejected Sunday afternoon, according to military officials.
CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts down 1% in August
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in Canada edged down one per cent in August compared with July.
BMO to shutter retail auto finance business as bad debt mounts
BMO Financial Group says it will close its retail auto finance business in order to reroute resources following a rise in bad debt.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The Maritimes are reeling after the arrival of post-tropical storm Lee, Mike Babcock resigns as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and BMO is ending its auto finance business.
DEVELOPING | Decision expected in sex workers' Charter challenge of criminal prostitution laws
The Ontario Superior Court is expected to release its decision this morning on a constitutional challenge launched by an alliance of groups advocating for the rights of sex workers.
Toronto
-
Two 13-year-old girls accused of stabbing teenage girl 'numerous times' north of Toronto
Two 13-year-old girls are facing charges after another teen was stabbed “numerous times” in a plaza parking lot in Vaughan.
-
Hood of car flies onto TTC tracks delaying subway service
The hood of a car flew onto TTC tracks near Wilson Station causing a delay on Monday morning.
-
Ontario elementary teachers hold strike votes between today and Oct. 17
Teachers in Ontario's public elementary schools are set to start voting today on whether they want to give their union a strike mandate.
Atlantic
-
Clean-up efforts underway in Halifax after post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee left behind debris, damaged property and power outages for many to clean up in Halifax.
-
Some Nova Scotia schools closed following post-tropical storm Lee
Some schools in Nova Scotia are closed Monday morning due to power outages following post-tropical storm Lee.
-
N.B. couple proceeds with wedding amid onslaught from post-tropical storm Lee
Post-tropical storm Lee may have thrown a wrench into Sarah and Dave Roy's wedding plans, but the newlyweds feel the upheaval it caused on their big day is nothing but a positive sign for their future life together.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
-
$4,000 in tools, other items allegedly stolen from Lucan, Ont. garage
Middlesex County OPP is investigating after about $4,000 in tools and other items were stolen from a garage overnight Friday.
-
Assault with a weapon charge laid after downtown Simcoe fight
One person has been arrested after a verbal argument turned violent in downtown Simcoe Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17
Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.
-
Another fatal ATV crash in northern Ont., one passenger killed, driver charged
A 39-year-old from southern Ontario has died in the northeastern following an ATV crash involving an impaired driver on Saturday, police say.
-
Firearms, drugs and cash seized in Oro-Medonte
A 25-year-old man has been charged after police located two loaded firearms, drugs and a large quantity of cash in Oro-Medonte
Calgary
-
Calgary hosts global oil-producing nations at 24th World Petroleum Congress
Hundreds of executives and government officials from oil-producing nations around the world are gathering in Calgary this week, against the backdrop of growing global pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
19-year-old charged in Marlborough CTrain station death
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a fatal stabbing in Marlborough Saturday night.
-
3 homes damaged in early-morning 2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary
An investigation is underway after a two-alarm fire in northwest Calgary early Sunday damaged three homes, one of them extensively.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony cancels upcoming concerts and practices
The future appears uncertain for the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony. In an email, the organization said it would not be 'commencing our season this week' and no events appear on their online calendar.
-
-
Ontario elementary teachers hold strike votes between today and Oct. 17
Teachers in Ontario's public elementary schools are set to start voting today on whether they want to give their union a strike mandate.
Vancouver
-
Top doctor talks drug decriminalization at start of B.C. municipalities convention
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be discussing drug decriminalization and public drug use in the opening session of the annual Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Vancouver.
-
1 week after triple stabbing, Chinatown community remains resilient and hopeful for positive change
One week after an unprovoked attack in Vancouver's Chinatown, many in the community are still struggling to cope, but remain resilient and hopeful that a positive change is on the horizon.
-
Canadian icon's legacy still felt 43 years later at annual Terry Fox Run
Thousands across Canada hit the pavement today to pay tribute to Terry Fox, while raising money for vital cancer research.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Air quality improves and cooler air moves in
Smoke continues to be an issue in many areas around the province, but some of the smokiest conditions look to be in the Edmonton area and eastern Alberta.
-
RCMP ask for help finding robbery suspects in northern Alberta
RCMP are asking the public to help find two men wanted for a robbery and a firearms offence near Cadotte Lake.
-
Sunday morning fire in Leduc displaces 3 families, knocks out power
Three families have been displaced by a fire in Leduc early Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial, day 8: Crown continues case
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont., enters its eighth day as the Crown continues its case Monday.
-
Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias returns to Caesars Windsor
A popular comedian is returning to Caesars Windsor after a sold out show there last year.
-
‘She changed my life’: Legendary Canadian singer in Windsor to honour friend Rosalie Trombley
Burton Cummings credits former Big 8 CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley with jump starting the iconic Canadian band The Guess Who.
Regina
-
Regina police lay first-degree murder charge in relation to weekend death of 23-year-old man
A 19-year-old man is facing five charges including first-degree murder in relation to the death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend, Regina police said.
-
No injuries reported in house fire on Retallack Street, Regina Fire says
No injuries were reported following a house fire in Regina’s North Central district on Sunday afternoon.
-
Trajectory for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial uncertain as third week begins
Lawyers on both sides of the trial of key 'Freedom Convoy' organizers are working to keep the proceedings from coming to a standstill.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | RCDSB students receive free Chromebook laptops
Thousands of students in the Renfrew County District School Board have received a free laptop for schoolwork.
-
Showers to start the week
After overnight rain, more showers are possible Monday afternoon.
-
Canada Army Run brings in $200,000 to support Canadian soldiers and veterans
The 16th annual Canada Army Run took over downtown Ottawa on Sunday. This year's run, with almost 13,000 participants, raised more than $200,000 for Soldier On and Support Our Troops.
Saskatoon
-
'Open drug use is rampant,' Saskatoon community support officers say
Saskatoon’s community support officers say they responded to record numbers of calls over the summer, with services to help those struggling with addictions and mental health issues only dwindling.
-
Crash on Sask. highway lodged vehicle 'over 100 feet into the bush'
A highway crash northeast of Prince Albert on Saturday night sent a vehicle flying over 100 feet into the woods, local firefighters say.
-
Electric alternatives on full display at Saskatoon EV show
The organizers behind Sask-EV are buzzing with excitement as they witness the progress made by the electric vehicle (EV) industry.