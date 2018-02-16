

The Canadian Press





Loto-Quebec posted a profit of $340.5 million in the third quarter, up nearly 16 per cent from the same period last year.

The Crown Corporation’s sales were also up, reaching $945 million in a 91-day period ending on Dec. 25, an increase of 10.1 per cent over the previous year.

Loto-Quebec Media Relations Director Patrice Lavoie said it was the eleventh consecutive quarter in which results were up.

The lottery and casino sectors posted revenue increases of 15 per cent and 10.6 per cent, respectively.

According to data released on Friday, 17 prices of $1 million or more had been won in the province in 2017, for a total of 132 new millionaires, a new record.

Notably, a group of nine co-workers won $60 million on Dec. 22 as part of a Lotto Max draw.