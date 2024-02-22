Loto-Quebec is looking for two $1 million ticket holders

Loto-Québec is looking for two people with winning tickets worth $1 million each.

One of the tickets was purchased in the Val-Saint-François region (Eastern Townships) more than 40 days ago for the Jan. 6 draw.

The other has been up for grabs for over five months. It was sold in the Assomption region (Lanaudière) for the Sept. 16 draw.

Loto-Québec is asking the public to check their tickets, which can be verified on their website.

The winners are asked to call Loto-Québec customer service at 1-866-611-5686.

Winners have 365 days following the draw date to claim their prize.