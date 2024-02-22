MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Loto-Quebec is looking for two $1 million ticket holders

    The Loto-Quebec headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz The Loto-Quebec headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Loto-Québec is looking for two people with winning tickets worth $1 million each.

    One of the tickets was purchased in the Val-Saint-François region (Eastern Townships) more than 40 days ago for the Jan. 6 draw.

    The other has been up for grabs for over five months. It was sold in the Assomption region (Lanaudière) for the Sept. 16 draw.

    Loto-Québec is asking the public to check their tickets, which can be verified on their website

    The winners are asked to call Loto-Québec customer service at 1-866-611-5686.

    Winners have 365 days following the draw date to claim their prize. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News