Hundreds of Loto Quebec employees begin a four-day strike on Thursday to protest the lack of progress in contract negotiations.

Four hundred and fifty employees belonging to the union of professional government workers (SPGQ) previously staged a walkout from July 20 to 23.

They are demanding more job security and pay raises in line with the rate of inflation.

They are also fighting to keep paid sick days.

The union pointed out that Loto Quebec made $1.5 billion in profit last year, and that the president's salary increased 21 percent from 2011 to 2016.