

The Canadian Press





More than 6,5000 students attending schools belong to five school boards on the South Shore and the West Island will likely be affected by an unlimited general strike of bus drivers starting on Monday.

The strike, which was approved by bus driver unions connected to the FTQ-Teamsters, was postponed from April 9 and 10 to the 23 to give negotiations one last chance.

On Friday morning, the Teamsters said they couldn’t say with uncertainty if the strike would proceed on Monday.

The newest offer will be presented to union members over the weekend. They will then vote on whether to begin striking.

The affected school boards are Marie-Victorin and Patriotes on the South Shore, the Montreal School Board, Trois-Lacs in Vaudreuil-Dorion and Lester B. Pearson in the West Island.