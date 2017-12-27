Looking back at 2017: Celine Dion's foray into the world of haute couture
Celine Dion performs "My Heart will Go On" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP-Photo by Chris Pizzello/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Several celebrities walked the Met Gala 2017 red carpet earlier this year in eccentric styles, but only Celine Dion took advantage of the moment to unveil a major transformation of her image.
The Quebec singer and international star appeared on the fashion scene in New York in May with astonishing confidence. Dressed in a Atelier Versace dress, she waddled with the hip-hop trio Migos and prowled like a lioness in the popular 'Instagram photo booth' of Vogue magazine.
She also removed a high-heeled shoe and pretended to use it for phone calls. Everything she did radiated dynamism - with a hint of carelessness - at an event that participants are usually all too serious about.
Shortly after, we began to whisper in the world of fashion that 2017 was "Celine's year," when the photos of the Met Gala erupted on the web and sent gossip newspapers into a rizzy.
The Met Gala also proved that the 49-year-old star was not demolished by 2016, a year that drained her emotionally. Her husband and manager René Angélil, as well as her brother Daniel, were both swept away by cancer within a week of each other.
These deaths may have created a void in Celine Dion's life, but they have also encouraged her to "go for it," according to Alison Eastwood, editor-in-chief of Hello Canada.
