The City of Longueuil is set to receive over $800,000 from the Quebec government to decontaminate soil under a water pumping station that was contaminated during a diesel spill four years ago.

The site was contaminated in January, 2015 when a pipe broke at the station, spilling 30,000 litres of diesel into Longueuil’s sewer system and the St. Lawrence River.

In a statement, the provincial government said the total cost of the cleanup is estimated at over $1.26 million. The money will come from the ClimatSol-Plus program, which is aimed at revitalizing contaminated sites throughout the province.

“We know it was an important issue here in the region and now we have the possibility to turn the page and see what we can do with this land in the future,” said Quebec Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

The process of decontaminating 600 square metres of soil is estimated to take around five years.