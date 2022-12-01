Longueuil stabbing victim's hospital chauffeur arrested for alleged murder

Philipp Peter Czaputowicz, 36, was arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Luc Domingue in November. Czaputowicz was initially considered an important witness because he drove Domingue to Charles-Le Moyne hospital, where he died due to his injuries. (Photo: Longueuil police) Philipp Peter Czaputowicz, 36, was arrested Thursday for the alleged murder of 41-year-old Luc Domingue in November. Czaputowicz was initially considered an important witness because he drove Domingue to Charles-Le Moyne hospital, where he died due to his injuries. (Photo: Longueuil police)

