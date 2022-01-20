The chief of the Longueuil police service (SPAL) Fady Dagher is the highest paid police chief in Quebec with an annual salary of nearly $300,000.



In fact, he is better paid than Premier François Legault ($206,000) and better paid than the chiefs of the Sûreté du Québec and the Montreal police ($238,000) according to Radio-Canada.



He is also better paid than Longueuil mayor and agglomeration president Catherine Fournier, who receives $185,000 to run the city and agglomeration.

Dagher received an annual base salary of $252,000 when he signed his eight-year contract on Dec. 17, plus a bonus and benefits (such as a car allowance) totalling about $300,000.

According to information released Tuesday by the national network, the chief's compensation increased 30 to 35 per cent from his previous contract of the past five years.

Dagher has been in the limelight for the past few years because of the diversity program he implemented in his department and more recently because of the implementation of a community policing program called RESO.



