

La Presse Canadienne





The City of Longueuil said Wednesday its computer network was recently the victim of a cyberattack received via email.

A virus infected the network through an external email that was received last Thursday.

The city said it has managed to maintain all services to citizens, 911 and online services. According to a news release, the city says there were no leaks of personal information or any loss of data, either for citizens or for city employees.

As soon as the city became aware of the attack, it says it was able to block internet access on all employee workstations in order to contain the spread of the virus. Reactivation will only be possible once all traces of the virus have been eliminated.

The city says it had to call on an external consulting firm to analyze the networks and check the status of each computer.

This report by La Presse Canadienne was first published Sept. 25, 2019.