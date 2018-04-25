

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police have arrested two people in connection with stealing a cargo of beer.

20,000 cases of Grolsch beer, along with a cargo of beef jerky and pepperoni, were stolen on March 12 from a warehouse in Boucherville on the South Shore.

The thieves made off with three tractor trailers which were found soon afterward, abandoned and empty.

At the time police said the thieves disabled an alarm system and broke into a warehouse, making multiple trips with their loot.

Thanks to tips from the public about half of the beer was recovered this week.

Police said they located 11,000 cases of the canned beer, along with other stolen items, in a warehouse on St. Patrick St. in Montreal's LaSalle neighbourhood.

The suspects are due in court Wednesday.