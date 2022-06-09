Longueuil police testing project using kids to detect speeding in school zones

Longueuil police (SPAL) is introducing a new project that uses children with digital backpacks to let drivers know if they are speeding in a school zone.

It's a project that was first unveiled by Laval police (SPL), equipping backpacks carried by school children with large digital indicator panels that display the speed of cars as they pass school zones.

Wednesday, two Longueuil police officers accompanied elementary school students to Marie-Victorin School in Brossard as part of the exercise.

Police say they believe the live radar project can raise awareness about speeding in school zones in order to better protect children.

Le @PoliceSPAL a accompagné ce matin, un élève dans le cadre d’un projet mené à l'école Marie-Victorin à Brossard. Le projet Radar vivant vise à sensibiliser les automobilistes, dans les zones scolaires🚸, à porter une attention particulière aux enfants. https://t.co/cEy4AsDng8 pic.twitter.com/mtYvlvYIER — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) June 9, 2022

In Quebec, those caught speeding in school zones can face double the amount of fines and demerit points, according to the Highway Safety Code.

School zones are identified with road signs or, if there are none, are Monday to Friday, September to June, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During this time, an offending driver could face a fine as high as $310, depending on how excessive the violation is.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 9, 2022.