MONTREAL -- For the second time in 48 hours, Longueuil police have targetted drug traffickers on its territory.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, Longueuil police searched nine residents in Longueuil, Brossard, La Prairie, Carignan, Richelieu and Montreal.

The goal is to disarm what the force calls “the distribution of cocaine in very large quantities.”

Drugs, money and firearms were seized and six men between the ages of 29 and 62 were arrested. Officers say most of them are known to police.

The suspects are scheduled to appear at the Longueuil courthouse on Friday.

They could face charges of possession of drugs for trafficking, drug trafficking, conspiracy and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The investigation, dubbed Project Souche, started last September following information that was received from the public.

This comes after six men and four women were arrested by Longueuil police as part of Project Millefeuille on Tuesday.

That operation was aimed at suspects involved in the trafficking of cannabis, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call anonymous line Info-azimuth at 450 646 8500.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2019.