Longueuil police have released photos of a man wanted in an attempted murder that allegedly took place inside a McDonald’s last November.

Police said in a news release that around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2021, a man was ordering food at the counter of the restaurant at 3279 Taschereau Boul. when a suspect approached him.

The suspect, unknown to the victim, got into a confrontation with the him and then repeatedly stabbed him in the upper body, according to police.

The victim was sent to hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police say Samuel Bagdan Wilfred-Messier, 21, is wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of conditions.

The suspect is described as a French-speaking white man, five feet six inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, two earrings on the right ear, black pants, a green khaki coat, an orange hoodie, and tattoos.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or report an anonymous tip by calling 450-646-8500.