

CTV Montreal





Longueuil police are searching for a man in his 30's who allegedly defrauded more than 10 women -- stealing more than $1000 from each of them.

The suspect is Marc Soulieres, a 34-year-old white man who speaks French. He stands 5'7 amd weighs approximately 238 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said that Soulieres used dating sites to meet women, and arranged dates at restaurants.

At the end of the night, he would offer to pay the cheque and then pretend he forgot his wallet, the SPAL explained.

However, he would offer up a check written by a third party, which his date would then deposit -- keeping the money spent on dinner, and handing over the difference to Soulieres.

A few days later, the victims received a call from the bank telling them the cheque had bounced, and they were responsible for repaying the total.

Anyone with additional information is urged to come forward and contact Longueuil police.