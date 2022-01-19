The Longueuil police service is asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Samuel-Asher Jeune was last seen on Jan. 3 in Longueuil. Police issued the notice on Wednesday afternoon.

Samuel-Asher is Black, with brown eyes and brown curly hair (no longer in blonde braids, like in the photo) and a slim build. He is 5'10'' (1.78 metres)

He speaks French.

Anyone who sees him, or has information about him, is asked to contact 911 immediately and refer to file LGM-220104-064.