Longueuil police searching for victims of man charged with two sexual offences

Longueuil police (SPAL) are searching for any victims of Alexandre Leclaire, a 38-year-old Longueuil resident who has been arrested for sexual offences.

Leclaire was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, as well as making an agreement with a third party to commit a sexual crime.

"It is quite possible that Alexandre Leclaire committed other illegal acts of sexual nature and that he may have claimed other victims," the SPAL suggests.

An investigation began in January 2022, resulting in his arrest by the SPAL sexual offences unit last Wednesday.

"We would like to remind parents to take more interest in their children's activities on the Internet and to exercise adequate parental control," added the Longueuil police.

Any person or victim with information on Leclaire can contact the SPAL by dialling 450-463-7211. All calls will be treated anonymously.