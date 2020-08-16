MONTREAL -- The Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating 66-year-old Michel Piche, who was last seen Thursday night at his home in Longueuil.

Police fear for the man's safety, who could be travelling by boat or car near the Longueuil marina (Marina Port de plaisance Real-Bouvier Montreal).

Piche speaks French and is 5'10" and weighs 140 pounds with short brown and grey hair and green eyes.

Piche drives a blue 2003 Acura TL with the licence plate J73 KEX

If anyone sees Piche, they are asked to call 911 immediately.