Longueuil police searching for man wanted for allegedly making death threats

Longueuil Police are asking for public support to find a man who allegedly threatened to kill someone.

Felix Guindon-Tremblay, 35, is wanted for alleged breach of bail conditions and uttering threats, Longueuil Police spokesperson Melanie Mercil said.

An arrest warrant for him was issued on October 21 to bring him in to face additional charges.

He was granted bail after a conviction for conjugal violence, Mercil said.

He is described as 5’8” with brown hair and light eyes.

He may be driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate FBW 8883, or a grey 2017 Dodge Caravan, license plate number P59 XCQ.

Anyone who sees him can report the sighting to Longueuil police at 450-646-8500 or dial 9-1-1.