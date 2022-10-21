Longueuil police searching for man wanted for allegedly making death threats

Felix Guindon-Tremblay, 35, is wanted by Longueuil police for alleged breach of bail conditions, as well as allegedly uttering threats. (Image: SPAL) Felix Guindon-Tremblay, 35, is wanted by Longueuil police for alleged breach of bail conditions, as well as allegedly uttering threats. (Image: SPAL)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon