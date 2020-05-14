MONTREAL -- A Longueuil man who was arrested on May 6 for various sexual offences against minors between the ages of 5 and 15 could have other victims, according to the police.

Longueuil police are asking for help to locate alleged victims of Denis Boily – so far, there are six, most of which are young boys.

At the time of the alleged assaults, which police say occurred at his home, the suspect was between 33 and 43 years old. From 2011 to present, Boily lived in three apartment buildings located on the streets of Bruges, Lavallée and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce in Longueuil. He has also lived in Saguenay.

He appeared for the first time in the at the Longueuil courthouse on May 7. After additional charges were laid, he was brought back to court May 13. Boily will remain detained until he returns to court next week.

Since several alleged victims have been identified, the Sûreté du Québec’s serial crime investigation structure has been deployed – a unified command structure that allows police resources to be pooled to better protect victims.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 450-463-7211.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.