MONTREAL -- Longueuil police (SPAL) is searching for more victims of a man arrested one month ago for sexual offences.

James Jose Valbuena Reyes, 39, is accused of using Facebook to get in touch with alleged victims.

According to police, he contacted his alleged victims used Facebook Marketplace, as well as groups like "Busco/Ofrezco Trabajo en Montréal" and "Trabajo Para Latino en Montréal," which offer work to members of the Latin community in Quebec and Greater Montreal.

His usernames on these platforms were 'Servi Cal' and 'Semaj Esoj,' the force adds.

At least four complaints were filed with Longueuil police and Montreal police (SPVM) between March 20, 2020 and June 28, 2021.

The victims are women between the ages of 25 and 39.

Due to the nature of the alleged crimes, the serial crime investigation unit (GECS), coordinated by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), is also involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call (450) 463-7211. All information will be treated confidentially.