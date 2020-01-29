Longueuil police search for missing teen last seen on south shore
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 7:15AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, January 29, 2020 7:16AM EST
Longueuil police are looking for 13-year-old Léonie Monteiro.
MONTREAL -- Police are looking for 13-year-old Léonie Monteiro, who was last seen in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, on Tues., Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.
The teen is described as Caucasian, 1m54 in height and 49 kg in weight. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
She speaks French and could be dressed in a black polo shirt with a brown and beige coat.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.