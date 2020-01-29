MONTREAL -- Police are looking for 13-year-old Léonie Monteiro, who was last seen in Longueuil, on Montreal's south shore, on Tues., Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

The teen is described as Caucasian, 1m54 in height and 49 kg in weight. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She speaks French and could be dressed in a black polo shirt with a brown and beige coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.