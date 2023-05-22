Longueuil police search for man, 41, last seen on kayak in Bas-Saint-Laurent
Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating Paul Alexander Banko, a 41-year-old man missing since Thursday.
Banko was last seen on May 18 near the Notre-Dame-Du-Portage quay in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He was reportedly leaving the shore aboard a turquoise, P&H-brand kayak (model Scorpio MV II).
He stands 5'10" tall and weighs around 180 lbs, with white skin, brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of an eye on his left bicep.
The SPAL scanned the St. Lawrence River shoreline but found no sign of Banko.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Correction: A previous version of this story faslely stated Banko was last seen getting off his kayak. The report has been corrected.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police search for man, 82, last seen in Pincourt walking his dog
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Meta fined record US$1.3 billion and ordered to stop sending European user data to U.S.
The European Union slapped Meta with a record US$1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring user data across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
Waffle maker recalled in U.S., Canada, after reports of burn injuries
The risk of consumers being struck with burning pieces of waffle has prompted Health Canada to issue a recall for a specific waffle maker after several users were burned in the U.S.
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with win over Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Jokic added 24 points and eight assists and the Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Toronto
-
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker highlights his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
What's open and closed in Toronto on Victoria Day
May 2-4 weekend is here. Here’s what is open and closed on Victoria Day in Toronto this year.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton
The son of two N.S. mass shooting victims says the discovery of police clothing and equipment during a recent arrest in Cape Breton has proven new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.
-
Princess Anne’s royal visit comes to a close in Sussex, N.B.
Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, over 50 royal watchers made their way to Sussex, N.B., Sunday morning for the final stop of her Royal Highness Princess Anne’s working visit.
-
Blue Nose Marathon celebrates 20 years with rainy running events
The atmosphere at the Halifax Commons was electric as thousands pounded the pavement this weekend to participate in the Blue Nose Marathon.
London
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
Here’s what is open and closed this Victoria Day holiday in London, Ont.
The first long weekend of the summer is officially here and Londoners are eager to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So whether you’re wondering what’s open on the holiday itself or you’re looking for family friendly activities to do over the weekend, here’s a list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Victoria Day holiday.
-
Petes eliminate Knights to win OHL title as London-born goaltender named playoff MVP
Michael Simpson stopped 36 of 37 shots as the Peterborough Petes beat the London Knights 2-1 in Game Six of the OHL Final to win the Championship.
Northern Ontario
-
Volunteers in northern Ont. search for clues in two missing persons cases
The volunteer missing persons investigation group Please Bring Me Home is in Timmins searching for two men who went missing 10 years apart in the same area.
-
Child-care deserts in Canada affecting nearly 50 per cent of younger children: report
Despite federal plans to lower the cost of day-care services, one report finds it doesn’t address the lack of child-care spaces across Canada, as nearly half of younger children do not have access to services.
-
Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to help
According to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
Calgary
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Out of control wildfire in Kootenay National Park continues to grow in size
An out of control wildfire continues to burn in Kootenay National Park in British Columbia, near the Alberta border.
-
Police trying to identify body of man discovered in Bow River
Police are working to identify a body found in the Bow River Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Food truck break-ins, no-show reservations, dead deer births fawn
A string of break-ins at a Woodstock food truck, no-shows at Kitchener-Waterloo restaurants, and an incident at a Kitchener Drive Centre round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Suspect in custody, female seriously hurt after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
-
Kitchener Panthers kick off 2023 season with 2 wins, 14-6 home opener victory
With a new season comes new expectations.
Vancouver
-
'We can achieve our goals': Female Afghan students thank B.C. man for online schooling
A new resident to B.C. is helping hundreds of Afghan women and girls continue their education.
-
‘It’s still killing people’: Mom frustrated over latest overdose deaths data
The latest data from the BC Coroners Service reveals six to seven people lose their lives to the drug overdose crisis each day. If the trend continues, B.C. is on track for yet another record-breaking year of overdose fatalities.
-
Fire tears through vacant building in Surrey
A large fire engulfed a vacant building in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
-
Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS
A car and a garage caught fire on Sunday morning after the driver of the car slammed into a power pole in west Edmonton.
-
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police investigate triple fatal collision in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal collision between a car and a semi tanker truck that claimed three lives and injured three others.
-
‘It takes a lot out of them’: Windsor family raising money for ‘devastating’ disease
The Fedak family is hoping one day there will be a cure for Crohn's Disease -- an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.
-
Amherstburg condo residents say neighbouring hotel development poses safety concerns
People living in an Amherstburg condo are opposing the development of a neighbouring hotel, citing safety concerns.
Regina
-
Death at Regina's Glen Elm Trailer Court now deemed a homicide, police say
Regina police are now treating the death of a 40-year-old Regina man at the Glen Elm Trailer Court as a homicide.
-
'Some real conversation': Second annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings style to Regina's streets
Motorists in Regina may have been prone to some double takes today when they noticed a group of bikers dressed to the nines.
-
Air quality statements persist as 26 wildfires remain active in Saskatchewan: SPSA
Smoky conditions are causing issues for air quality and visibility conditions across vast swathes of Saskatchewan as wildfires in the north persist.
Ottawa
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Victoria Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa this Victoria Day long weekend.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 19-22
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the Victoria Day long weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Fred Sasakmoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
-
Air quality statements persist as 26 wildfires remain active in Saskatchewan: SPSA
Smoky conditions are causing issues for air quality and visibility conditions across vast swathes of Saskatchewan as wildfires in the north persist.
-
Homicide in south Saskatoon currently under investigation: police
Saskatoon police are investigating after the death of a 30-year-old man was deemed a homicide.