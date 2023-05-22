Longueuil police search for man, 41, last seen exiting kayak in Bas-Saint-Laurent
Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating Paul Alexander Banko, a 41-year-old man missing since Thursday.
Banko was last seen on May 18 near the Notre-Dame-Du-Portage quay in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He was reportedly getting out of his turquoise, P&H-brand kayak (model Scorpio MV II).
He stands 5'10" tall and weighs around 180 lbs, with white skin, brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of an eye on his left bicep.
The SPAL scanned the St. Lawrence River shoreline but found no sign of Banko.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russian forces weren't occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow's insistence that the eastern Ukrainian city had fallen.
Civil rights groups warn tourists about Florida in wake of 'hostile' laws targeting LGBTQ people, minorities
The NAACP over the weekend issued a travel advisory for Florida, joining two other civil rights groups in warning potential tourists that recent laws and policies championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are 'openly hostile toward African Americans, people of colour and LGBTQ+ individuals.'
Waffle maker recalled in U.S., Canada, after reports of burn injuries
The risk of consumers being struck with burning pieces of waffle has prompted Health Canada to issue a recall for a specific waffle maker after several users were burned in the U.S.
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve standoff
The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default.
Clay tablets from ancient Mesopotamia date earliest recorded kiss to 4,500 years ago
The romantic kiss may have existed for 1,000 years longer than previously estimated, dating back to ancient Mesopotamia, a new scientific article suggests.
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Nuggets on brink of NBA Finals with win over Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray scored 37 points, Jokic added 24 points and eight assists and the Nuggets rolled to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals with a 119-108 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
Toronto agency sues bar for $84K, years after it closed during COVID-19 pandemic
A City of Toronto agency is suing the owners of a Toronto bar for $84,000 in back rent, years after the bar was forced to shut down during the pandemic.
Man in custody after woman with 'signs of serious injuries' dies in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Toronto late Sunday morning.
'We will never forget him': Toronto murder victim Shalldon Samuda remembered on his 16th birthday
Shalldon Samuda had big plans for his 16th birthday and the year to come.
N.S. mass shooting victims' son, public safety expert react to police gear seizure in Cape Breton
The son of two N.S. mass shooting victims says the discovery of police clothing and equipment during a recent arrest in Cape Breton has proven new laws meant to make it harder for people to obtain police gear without authorization aren't effective enough.
Princess Anne’s royal visit comes to a close in Sussex, N.B.
Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, over 50 royal watchers made their way to Sussex, N.B., Sunday morning for the final stop of her Royal Highness Princess Anne’s working visit.
Blue Nose Marathon celebrates 20 years with rainy running events
The atmosphere at the Halifax Commons was electric as thousands pounded the pavement this weekend to participate in the Blue Nose Marathon.
Petes eliminate Knights to win OHL title as London-born goaltender named playoff MVP
Michael Simpson stopped 36 of 37 shots as the Peterborough Petes beat the London Knights 2-1 in Game Six of the OHL Final to win the Championship.
OPP look for suspects in Grey Highlands robbery
Grey Bruce OPP are searching for two suspects in connection of an armed robbery in Grey Highlands.
London, Ont. ranks among worst Canadian cities for licensed childcare coverage: report
London, Ont. is a “childcare desert.”
Volunteers in northern Ont. search for clues in two missing persons cases
The volunteer missing persons investigation group Please Bring Me Home is in Timmins searching for two men who went missing ten years apart in the same area.
Drug strategy committee launches new project to tackle drug problem, wants municipalities to help
According to the data released May 4, the provincial average for opioid-related deaths per 100,000 population in Ontario was 17.6. That's much lower than the average of 60.1 in northern Ontario's five largest cities, three times higher than the provincial average.
Out of control wildfire in Kootenay National Park continues to grow in size
An out of control wildfire continues to burn in Kootenay National Park in British Columbia, near the Alberta border.
2 face charges after Golden-Field RCMP seize 10 weapons, ammunition
Two people face criminal charges after Golden-Field RCMP officers and the BC Conservation Officer Service executed a search warrant in Golden, B.C. that yielded a cache of illegally-possessed firearms.
'It's a really great feeling': Anime fans mix and mingle at 25th annual Otafest
It’s been 25 years of celebrating Japanese anime, art and culture at the annual Otafest convention.
Most-read stories of the week: Food truck break-ins, no-show reservations, dead deer births fawn
A string of break-ins at a Woodstock food truck, no-shows at Kitchener-Waterloo restaurants, and an incident at a Kitchener Drive Centre round out the most-read stories of the week.
Suspect in custody, female seriously hurt after stabbing in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have taken a suspect into custody following a stabbing in downtown Cambridge.
Kitchener Panthers kick off 2023 season with 2 wins, 14-6 home opener victory
With a new season comes new expectations.
'We can achieve our goals': Female Afghan students thank B.C. man for online schooling
A new resident to B.C. is helping hundreds of Afghan women and girls continue their education.
‘It’s still killing people’: Mom frustrated over latest overdose deaths data
The latest data from the BC Coroners Service reveals six to seven people lose their lives to the drug overdose crisis each day. If the trend continues, B.C. is on track for yet another record-breaking year of overdose fatalities.
Fire tears through vacant building in Surrey
A large fire engulfed a vacant building in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
Car, garage catch fire after driver hits power pole: EFRS
A car and a garage caught fire on Sunday morning after the driver of the car slammed into a power pole in west Edmonton.
'Distinguished gentlemen' ride motorcycles in Edmonton for a good cause
The 12th annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride for motorcyclists was held in Edmonton on Sunday.
Amherstburg condo residents say neighbouring hotel development poses safety concerns
People living in an Amherstburg condo are opposing the development of a neighbouring hotel, citing safety concerns.
Teen arrested after fight near downtown turns violent: police
A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and stabbing another teen during a fight Saturday near downtown Windsor.
'Khalsa means pure': Windsor Sikhs celebrate the 324th birthday of their faith
Also known as ‘Vaisakhi,’ organizers were thrilled with the turnout Sunday for their 21st Khalsa Day festival and parade.
Death at Regina's Glen Elm Trailer Court now deemed a homicide, police say
Regina police are now treating the death of a 40-year-old Regina man at the Glen Elm Trailer Court as a homicide.
'Some real conversation': Second annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride brings style to Regina's streets
Motorists in Regina may have been prone to some double takes today when they noticed a group of bikers dressed to the nines.
Ottawa residents look back on the anniversary of the derecho
It’s been one year since a devastating windstorm struck the nation’s capital. Residents, like Manon Hendry, are still picking up the pieces.
One year since derecho in Ottawa, an east-end councillor reflects
One year ago Sunday, a powerful and intense thunderstorm blew across eastern Ontario, snapping trees like twigs, destroying homes and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power for days.
New Arnprior, Ont. business looking to attract younger people, trendy business to town
New business owner Angie MacCrae believes she's brought something new to Arnprior that the bedroom community did not have before.
Fred Sasakmoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Homicide in south Saskatoon currently under investigation: police
Saskatoon police are investigating after the death of a 30-year-old man was deemed a homicide.