Longueuil police search for man, 41, last seen exiting kayak in Bas-Saint-Laurent

Longueuil police (SPAL) are asking for the public's help locating Paul Alexander Banko, a 41-year-old man missing since Thursday.

Banko was last seen on May 18 near the Notre-Dame-Du-Portage quay in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region. He was reportedly getting out of his turquoise, P&H-brand kayak (model Scorpio MV II).

He stands 5'10" tall and weighs around 180 lbs, with white skin, brown hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo of an eye on his left bicep.

The SPAL scanned the St. Lawrence River shoreline but found no sign of Banko.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.